Maradona’s advice echoes in Kane’s historic strike

Advertisement

In 2017, Argentinian legend Diego Maradona offered Harry Kane a piece of advice in the Wembley dressing room before a Premier League clash with Liverpool: “Harry, don’t always go near post with your shots. Go across goal sometimes. You know why? Goalkeepers watch you on TV all the time.”

Advertisement

Eight years later, Kane seemed to recall Maradona’s words. With a no-look strike in the 89th minute against DR Congo at the Atlanta Stadium, he kept England’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 hopes alive.

Advertisement

The last-minute winner was not only a lifeline for England but also a personal milestone for Kane, who surpassed one of Pelé’s long-standing World Cup records. His decisive finish took him beyond the Brazilian icon’s tally of 12 World Cup goals, ensuring the Three Lions remained in contention. England had struggled after Brian Cipenga’s early strike in the 7th minute, but Kane equalised in the 75th before producing his stunning winner past goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi.

Just days earlier, Kane had overtaken Gary Lineker as England’s highest-scoring player in World Cup history. His second goal against Panama in a 2-0 victory moved him clear of Lineker’s record of 10 goals across the 1986 and 1990 tournaments. Kane now has five goals in this tournament, just one behind Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot. He boasts 84 goals in 117 England appearances and 20 across major international competitions. Against DR Congo, he also made his 15th World Cup start — more than any other England player.

Advertisement

Soon after his latest strike, the old video of Maradona advising Kane resurfaced. Kane has now become the first England player since Lineker in 1990 to score twice in a World Cup knockout match.