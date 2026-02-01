Marathon curbs irk Mullanpur residents

Residents of New Chandigarh and nearby villages are the first to face the brunt of marathons as it lead to barricades, restrictions and detours. This year too, barricades and restrictions were put up on all four roads at Chandigarh Siswan T-point in New Chandigarh from 5 am to 11 am as New Chandigarh Marathan was flagged off from Doon International School, New Chandigarh, this morning.

As a handful of participants took to the road on Sunday morning, local residents, patients heading to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), milkmen, devotees to village temples and gurdwara and road users were hassled as they had to take a detour of around 5km from Boothgarh side.

Worst sufferers were those who had to approach areas in between the Siswan T-point to Chandigarh-Mohali barrier. Both the sides of the road were barricaded with police personnel deployed since wee hours of Sunday.

Irate village residents, gurdwara functionaries flayed the Administration officials for pandering to marathon organisers for reasons best known to them.

Siswan sarpanch Sanjeev Kumar Vicky questioned the logic of organising a ‘marathon’ on a main road leading to PGI MER.

“This is for the second time in a week that barricades have been put up on the main road leading to two critical care hospitals. Are marathons organised on main roads by blocking path for area residents and patients?” he asked.

Lokhit Mission official Ravinder Singh further questioned, “In examination time, loud music kept blaring on the road for six hours, disturbing students and residents. Eco-sensitive zone rules apply for gurdwara loudspeaker only. This does not create noise pollution?”

A local resident, Jagdev Singh Maloya, said, “Area residents are being harassed every year for the recreation of rich and wealthy. There is no one to keep a check on administration officials’ actions.”

Residents of Omaxe township too complained of unreasonable restrictions.

The marathon was an initiative of GB Realty and was organized by GB Legends. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann unveiled the official jersey of the marathon.

Amit, Poonam bag trophies

Meanwhile, Amit Kumar won the full marathon (42 km) with a time of 3:08:41. The first runner-up title went to Amit who clocked a time of 3:18:59, and Anmol Chandan was adjudged second runner-up with a time of 3:20:31. In the women's category, Poonam Rana was the winner with a timing of 4:32:33, Poonam Deswal (5:03:56) was the first runner-up, and Shivani Loht (5:30:37) was the second runner-up.