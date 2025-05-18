Marathon to raise awareness about drug abuse today

The District Administration has made all arrangements needed for its "Run for Life" anti-drugs awareness marathon to be held on Sunday.

"All the officers, employees of all the departments, students of schools, colleges and universities, sportsmen and representatives of NGOs will participate in the marathon," said Deputy Commissioner Dr Sona Thind after holding a review meeting.

The DC added that the marathon will start at 7 am from the Rotary Club near Aam Khas Bagh, Sirhind, and aims to deliver a strong message against substance abuse and promote physical and mental wellness.

The marathon is being organised in collaboration with Rotary Club and other local NGOs.