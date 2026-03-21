March bites back: Western disturbance sends mercury crashing in Chandigarh Tricity

Just when summer had begun settling in early, and memories of a rain-deficient winter were still fresh, a vigorous western disturbance had dramatically turned the tables on the Chandigarh Tricity region — delivering thunderstorms, gusty winds, and a sharp cool down in the dying days of March.

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The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Chandigarh centre recorded 9.8 mm rainfall over the past 24 hours at the city’s weather observatory, with the maximum temperature settling at 25.1°C — a full 4°C below normal for this time of year. More striking was the minimum temperature plunging to 9.6°C, a steep 6°C below normal, recalling the chill of mid-winter rather than the tail-end of March.

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Relative humidity soared to 94 per cent at its peak through the night and morning, with even the daytime low remaining at 52 per cent — giving the city an unusually humid, overcast character more associated with the monsoon fringe than pre-monsoon March.

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Across the region, the weather system brought light to moderate rain with thunderstorms at many places in Haryana and a few places in Punjab, while gusty winds and hailstorms lashed isolated locations in Punjab.

In Mohali, the weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 24.9°C and a minimum temperature of 12°C, with 4 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Panchkula, sharing the same weather pocket as Chandigarh, remained similarly cool and overcast.

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The timing of this spell carries particular significance. This winter was marked by a pronounced rainfall deficit across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, with the region receiving far less than its seasonal quota of western disturbance-driven rain and snowfall in the hills. February had turned prematurely warm, with temperatures climbing unusually early, effectively short-circuiting winter and accelerating the onset of summer-like conditions by early March.

Against that backdrop, this late-March western disturbance is a statistical rarity and a meteorological reset of sorts. Seasonal rainfall at Chandigarh from March 1 to March 21 stands at 21.4 mm — a healthy 62.1 per cent above the seasonal normal for this period, suggesting the current spell has single-handedly compensated for weeks of dry weather.

What’s ahead

The worst of the weather is now past. IMD’s five-day forecast for the Tricity projects a partly cloudy sky on Saturday (March 22), giving way to mainly clear conditions from Sunday onward, with mercury gradually climbing back. Maximum temperatures are expected to recover to 26°C over the weekend, edging up to 27-28°C by mid-week.

Minimum temperatures will also climb — from 12°C on Saturday to around 15°C by Thursday, March 26 — signalling that the brief, welcome reprieve is drawing to a close and the pre-monsoon heat will begin reasserting itself.

At the broader regional level, Punjab’s average maximum temperature, though 4.4°C higher than Thursday, remains appreciably below normal by 3.2°C. In Haryana, despite a 4.9°C bounce from the previous day’s lows, temperatures are still 4.2°C below seasonal norms — underscoring just how significantly this disturbance has disrupted the March heat curve.