March of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha in Mohali in support of ‘Bandi Singhs’ peaceful

Mohali, August 16
The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha staged a protest rally here in support of “Bandi Singhs” on Independence Day yesterday.
A big cavalcade of cars, SUVs and tractors passed through several key spots of the city. Leaders of various religious bodies and farmer unions also participated in the rally. Youths, carrying black, yellow and saffron flags, spiritedly raised slogans seeking the release of “Bandi Singhs”.
Tension prevailed in the area as masked youths, carrying swords, spears and traditional weapons, marched on the road. Significantly, the protesters limited the rally to Mohali only and did not try to enter Chandigarh forcefully.
The Chandigarh-Mohali border point near the YPS chowk has been blocked by the protesters since January 7.
Skirmish with cops
There was a minor skirmish between the protesters and the police at the barricades, but the situation was brought under control as there was a heavy police presence in the area.
