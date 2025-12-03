DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Markanday, Ehit slam tons against Assam in Cooch Behar Trophy

Markanday, Ehit slam tons against Assam in Cooch Behar Trophy

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Dec 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

Markanday Panchal and Ehit Salaria posted unbeaten centuries and raised a 204-run partnership for the fourth wicket as Chandigarh lads lead by 16 runs against Assam in the Cooch Behar Trophy match at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula.

Advertisement

In reply to Assam’s 256, the local team posted 272/3 when the first day’s stumps were drawn. Down to 68/3 after the loss of wickets of Abhimanyu (27), Rupesh Yadav (12) and Sarthak Kamal (4), both Markanday and Ehit led the team to close the day at 272. While Markanday remained unbeaten at 113 off 204 balls, with 15 boundaries, Ehit posted 103 off 158 balls, with 14 boundaries.

Advertisement

Earlier, Assam opener Tushar Rudra Borah posted 78 off 182 balls, with 11 boundaries, to lead the side. Prabal Kalita posted 50 off 139 balls, with six boundaries, while Manish Mahato (31) was the other notable scorer. Ishaan was the pick of the bowlers, as he claimed 4/51, while Parth returned with 3/44 for the bowling side followed by Gaganpreet Singh (3/72).

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts