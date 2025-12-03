Markanday, Ehit slam tons against Assam in Cooch Behar Trophy

Markanday Panchal and Ehit Salaria posted unbeaten centuries and raised a 204-run partnership for the fourth wicket as Chandigarh lads lead by 16 runs against Assam in the Cooch Behar Trophy match at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula.

Advertisement

In reply to Assam’s 256, the local team posted 272/3 when the first day’s stumps were drawn. Down to 68/3 after the loss of wickets of Abhimanyu (27), Rupesh Yadav (12) and Sarthak Kamal (4), both Markanday and Ehit led the team to close the day at 272. While Markanday remained unbeaten at 113 off 204 balls, with 15 boundaries, Ehit posted 103 off 158 balls, with 14 boundaries.

Advertisement

Earlier, Assam opener Tushar Rudra Borah posted 78 off 182 balls, with 11 boundaries, to lead the side. Prabal Kalita posted 50 off 139 balls, with six boundaries, while Manish Mahato (31) was the other notable scorer. Ishaan was the pick of the bowlers, as he claimed 4/51, while Parth returned with 3/44 for the bowling side followed by Gaganpreet Singh (3/72).