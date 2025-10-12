Markanday shines in UT win

A fine century by Markanday Panchal powered Chandigarh to a commanding 38-run victory over Karnataka in a match of Vinoo Mankad Trophy played at the Maharana Pratap College ground.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement