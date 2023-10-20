Markandey scores century, helps Chandigarh A team post 314/6

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

A scintillating ton by Markandey Panchal helped Chandigarh A pile a mammoth 314/6 against Delhi during the opening day of the Balramji Das Tandon U-16 Multi Days Cricket Tournament being held at DAV College, Sector 10. Panchal’s innings was supported by Rudra Pratap Singh (84). In reply, Delhi scored 20/1 at the drawn of the stumps.

In another match, Chandigarh B team got all out for 225 runs in 69 overs against the team from Jammu and Kashmir. Rupesh Yadav (86) was the top scorer for the side. In reply, the J&K team scored 68/2 at the end of the day’s play.

The Chhattisgarh team was all out for 320 runs against Himachal Pradesh. Nitant Singh remained the main scorer for the side by contributing 132 runs. Himachal scored 4 for no loss before the stumps were drawn. Earlier, Haryana’s Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the tournament in the presence of UT Cricket Association (UTCA) president Sanjay Tandon and other functionaries. A total of 10 teams from nine states are participating in the tournament. The final will be played on November 1.

