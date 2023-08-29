Markfed-run fair price shops to come up in Mohali villages

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 28

At least a dozen model fair price shops will be opened in the district through Markfed, being an apex cooperative, in the coming days.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said, “As per directions of the state government, the model fair price shops have to be opened in villages sans ration depots. Mohali has 200 such villages, which can be considered for setting up such shops. The number of shops per block may be three-five in the first phase.”

Wheat flour will be provided to smart ration card holders through these shops from October 1. The Additional Deputy Commissioner and SDMs have been asked to submit the list of three-five villages in each block by tomorrow.

The constructed structures should be the property of gram panchayats to whom Markfed would pay fixed rent. The shops will be run by Markfed.

The meeting was attended by ADC (G) Viraj Shyamkarn Tidke, ADC (RD) Geetika Singh and SDMs of Dera Bassi, Mohali and Kharar.

