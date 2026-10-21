Marriage palace gutted in Bassi Pathana, owner suspects foul play

A massive fire broke out at Gill Marriage Palace on Morinda Road in Bassi Pathana in the early hours of Tuesday, on the eve of Dasehra, causing extensive damage and destroying the entire furniture and other articles on the premises. The loss is estimated to be in crores.

The marriage palace is owned by retired Tehsildar Karamjit Singh and is being run by his son Amandeep Singh, who has suspected foul play and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident. Bassi Pathana DSP Raj Kumar said the police were investigating into the incident to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Advertisement