Martyrdom day observed

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 25

The martyrdom day of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, the great general of the Sikh Panth, was celebrated with full devotion and enthusiasm at Fateh-e-Jang Burj, Chapar Chiri, today.

SAD Mohali constituency chief Parvinder Singh Sohana said various contests were held for kids under “Sikhi Saroop Mera Asli Saroop”.