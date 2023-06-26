Martyrdom day observed

Mohali, June 25
The martyrdom day of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, the great general of the Sikh Panth, was celebrated with full devotion and enthusiasm at Fateh-e-Jang Burj, Chapar Chiri, today.
SAD Mohali constituency chief Parvinder Singh Sohana said various contests were held for kids under “Sikhi Saroop Mera Asli Saroop”.
