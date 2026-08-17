Martyrs’ kin honoured at Mohali I-Day event

The 80th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm at the district-level function held at Shaheed Major Harminder Pal Singh Government College, Phase VI, (Mohali).

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Punjab Public Works and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, who was the chief guest, unfurled the National Flag and took the salute from the parade. Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal and SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans were also present on the occasion.

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The march-past was led by DSP Ishan Singla. Police contingents, including male and female personnel, as well as NCC cadets from Government College, Mohali, and various schools participated in the parade.

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Students from various schools presented patriotic cultural programmes. Tableaux depicting the government’s people-centric schemes and achievements were also presented by different departments. The Mawan-Dhiyan Satkar Yojna tableau secured the first position, followed by the Police Department tableau in second place and the Forest Department in third place.

On the occasion, people who had made outstanding contributions and achievements in various fields were felicitated. The district administration also presented a memento to the chief guest.

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Earlier, the minister paid floral tributes at the memorial of Major Harminder Pal Singh (Shaurya Chakra) located within the college premises. Families of martyred soldiers were honoured on the occasion, including those of Honorary Captain Harminder Singh, Shaurya Chakra (Badala village); Subedar Surinder Singh (Naglian village); Havildar Sarabjit Singh (Baltana village); Havildar Kashmiri Lal (Barhmajra village); and Lance Naik Gagandeep Singh (Lalru village).

District’s only surviving freedom fighter Gurdeep Singh, who could not attend the function due to health-related reasons, was felicitated by the district administration at his residence.

The District Red Cross Society distributed 10 sewing machines to women in need. The district administration also announced a holiday in schools across the district on Monday.

Meanwhile, Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm at the District Court Complex, Mohali, on Saturday. The celebrations commenced with the unfurling of the national flag by Atul Kasana, District and Sessions Judge, Mohali, who extended his warm greetings to all judicial officers, court employees and students on the occasion.

The national song and national anthem were presented by students of Government High School, Landran, adding a solemn and patriotic spirit to the celebrations. The programme concluded with an expression of gratitude to all judicial officers, employees, students and other participants for their active participation and disciplined conduct.