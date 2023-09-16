Martyrs remembered as Western Command celebrates Raising Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

The Western Command commemorated its 76th Raising Day at Chandimandir Military Station today.

On the occasion, tributes were paid to martyrs. A wreath was laid at Veer Smriti, a war memorial, by Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command. Felicitating all ranks, veterans, civilian employees and their families, he urged all soldiers to train hard, strive for excellence and to be always prepared for any contingency.

The Western Command was raised in 1947 as Delhi and East Punjab (DEP) Command just a month after India became independent and operated from the Viceregal Train.

It was re-designated as Western Command on January 18, 1948, with Lt Gen (Later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa, as the first Army Commander and its headquarters at Shimla. In 1985, the Command Headquarters was relocated to Chandimandir.