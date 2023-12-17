Martyrs remembered on 52nd Vijay Diwas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 16

The 52nd Vijay Diwas, marking India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, was commemorated at the Chandimandir military station here today.

Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, laid a wreath at the Veer Smriti war memorial to pay homage to all bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice during the war. Veterans, including former Army Commanders and gallantry award winners, joined in paying tributes to their fallen comrades.

On December 16, 1971, the victorious Indian Army marched into Dhaka and liberated East Pakistan. The 13-day war ended with the birth of Bangladesh as a sovereign nation and the surrender of more than 90,000 Pakistan Army personnel. While the Eastern Command ensured an abject surrender, the same was hastened and made possible by severe battles on the western front fought by the Western Command troops. As guardians of the West, the troops ensured that the adversary suffered heavily on the western front too.

In this war, Western Command troops were awarded two Param Vir Chakra and 46 Maha Vir Chakra, in addition to several other gallantry awards and Battle Honours.