Masked biker’s licence impounded in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

The police have challaned a biker and impounded his licence for dangerous driving after a video was shared with them on October 25, which showed the motorcyclist wearing a mask over his helmet and performing stunts on the road dividing Sectors 29 and 30. The biker was identified and issued a challan for violating traffic norms.

Besides, the Chandigarh police have issued a total of 2,276 challans for drunken or dangerous driving this year so far. In view of the ongoing festivities, members of the general public have been advised to use public transportation facilities or carpool to avoid traffic congestion and air pollution.