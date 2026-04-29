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Home / Chandigarh / Massive fire destroys warehouse near Khedi Gurna on Banur-Tepla highway

Massive fire destroys warehouse near Khedi Gurna on Banur-Tepla highway

Fire tenders from Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Zirakpur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Ghanaur, and other areas struggled for six hours to bring the fire under control

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 10:00 PM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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A massive fire broke out in a warehouse near Khedi Gurna village on the Banur-Tepla national highway around 6 am on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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A massive fire broke out in a warehouse near Khedi Gurna village on the Banur-Tepla national highway around 6 am on Wednesday. The blaze intensified rapidly with sky-high flames and thick smoke, triggering panic in the area. Several warehouses of multinational companies are located here.

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Fire tenders from Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Zirakpur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Ghanaur, and other areas struggled for six hours to bring the fire under control. Firefighters had to break down the walls of the warehouse to contain the blaze. The inferno completely destroyed electronic goods and other items worth several lakh rupees.

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Residents of Khedi Gurna and nearby villages, along with employees, helped fire brigade personnel in controlling the fire. Police and administration officials also reached the scene to oversee the firefighting operation.

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Sarpanch Jasmeet Singh said, “Only security guards were present in the warehouse when the fire broke out. They immediately informed warehouse officials and the fire department. Fire engines from Ghanaur and Rajpura reached first. Many other warehouses in the vicinity were saved.”

Fire Officer Amarinder Singh and warehouse manager Anil said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A large quantity of electronic goods was burned to ash, and goods belonging to two other firms were also destroyed.

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Local residents have demanded an investigation into the cause of the fire and better fire safety equipment in and around the warehouses.

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