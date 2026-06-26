Massive fire guts 30 shops in scrap market close to New Chandigarh

A major fire gutted close to 30 tin-shed shops in the scrap market of Toggan village near New Chandigarh on Friday afternoon. A dozen fire tenders from nearby areas rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

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Locals said no loss of life has been reported so far, as inhabitants ran to safety when the fire raged.

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However, considerable loss of property was reported, as shops housing spare parts and used vehicles were gutted in the fire.

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Senior administration officials and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Officials are ascertaining the exact cause of the fire.