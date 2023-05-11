Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Heritage panel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

After prolonged deliberations, the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee has decided that there is no need for further redensification in Phase I (Sectors 1 to 30) of UT or amending the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031.

What SC said on ‘Corbusian Chandigarh’ Prohibit fragmentation/division/ bifurcation/apartmentalisation of residential units in Phase 1 (Sectors 1 to 30) of Chandigarh

Centre & UT to freeze floor area ratio; not to increase it any further; restrict number of floors in Phase I to three with uniform maximum height

Heritage panel to consider Phase I redensification, taking into account own recommendations that northern sectors (‘Corbusian Chandigarh’) be preserved in present form

On panel’s suggestions, UT Administration to consider amending Chandigarh Master Plan-2031 and the 2017 Rules applicable to Phase I of UT

The decision was taken at the 21st meeting of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee held today under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal on several issues concerning heritage preservation and architecture as mandated by the Supreme Court judgment in the “Resident’s Welfare Association and others vs The Union Territory of Chandigarh and others” case on January 10.

At the meeting, the Supreme Court directions were discussed along with various representations received on the implementation of the judgment on the issues of redensification in Phase I of Chandigarh and maintenance of heritage status of these sectors.

Committee’s observations Considering heritage status of Phase I sectors, no need for further redensification. No review is required of density, FAR and heritage conservation. There was no need to send any proposal to Centre for consideration. Master plan approved after due deliberation on the aspects of heritage conservation & its provisions be kept intact

It was decided that considering the heritage status of Phase I sectors, there was no need for further redensification. Hence, it was concluded that no review is required on issues of density, FAR and heritage conservation as already decided in the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031. Since no change was proposed in the provisions of the master plan, there was no need to send any proposal to the Union Government for consideration, concluded the committee.

It was decided the master plan had been approved after due deliberation on the aspects of heritage conservation and urban planning. Hence, master plan provisions to be kept intact.

On the issue of restrictions on share transfer outside family and sanction of building plan where property has been owned by co-owners who are stranger/ outside family, it was decided that since these decisions involved legal aspects, the administration may consider taking decisions as per judgment after due legal examination.

Further opinion sought on... Curbs on share transfer outside family and sanction of building plan

Need-based changes in showrooms in Sectors 7 and 26, Madhya Marg

Allowing conversion of Kiran Cinema, Sector 22, to a multiplex

Regarding need-based changes in showrooms in Sectors 7 and 26, Madhya Marg, it was discussed that a committee of the Member of Parliament, Chandigarh, had recommended that retractable/temporary roof should be allowed after due examination by the Architect Department and Fire Service Department. After detailed deliberation, it was decided the matter required further examination on the aspect of fire safety, ventilation and availability of parking. Hence, it was directed to put up the case again before Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee after detailed examination on these aspects.

Regarding a representation on Kiran Cinema, Sector 22, for allowing its conversion to a multiplex under the multiplex scheme, it was decided that Architect Department along with Plan Approval Committee and non-official members of Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee to examine the proposal of the applicants in detail and submit its report in the next Heritage Conservation Committee meeting.

The meeting was attended by the UT Mayor, Home Secretary, Finance Secretary, Secretary Culture, Commissioner Municipal Corporation, Estate Officer, Chief Engineer, Chief Conservator of Forest-cum-Director Environment, Senior Standing Counsel, Legal Remembrance-cum-Director Prosecution among others.