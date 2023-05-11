 Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Heritage panel : The Tribune India

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Heritage panel

Sec 1 to 30 Says no redensification required in UT’s Phase I

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Heritage panel

UT Adviser Dharam Pal chairs a meeting of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee on Wednesday evening.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

After prolonged deliberations, the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee has decided that there is no need for further redensification in Phase I (Sectors 1 to 30) of UT or amending the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031.

What SC said on ‘Corbusian Chandigarh’

  • Prohibit fragmentation/division/ bifurcation/apartmentalisation of residential units in Phase 1 (Sectors 1 to 30) of Chandigarh
  • Centre & UT to freeze floor area ratio; not to increase it any further; restrict number of floors in Phase I to three with uniform maximum height
  • Heritage panel to consider Phase I redensification, taking into account own recommendations that northern sectors (‘Corbusian Chandigarh’) be preserved in present form
  • On panel’s suggestions, UT Administration to consider amending Chandigarh Master Plan-2031 and the 2017 Rules applicable to Phase I of UT

The decision was taken at the 21st meeting of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee held today under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal on several issues concerning heritage preservation and architecture as mandated by the Supreme Court judgment in the “Resident’s Welfare Association and others vs The Union Territory of Chandigarh and others” case on January 10.

At the meeting, the Supreme Court directions were discussed along with various representations received on the implementation of the judgment on the issues of redensification in Phase I of Chandigarh and maintenance of heritage status of these sectors.

Committee’s observations

Considering heritage status of Phase I sectors, no need for further redensification. No review is required of density, FAR and heritage conservation. There was no need to send any proposal to Centre for consideration. Master plan approved after due deliberation on the aspects of heritage conservation & its provisions be kept intact

It was decided that considering the heritage status of Phase I sectors, there was no need for further redensification. Hence, it was concluded that no review is required on issues of density, FAR and heritage conservation as already decided in the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031. Since no change was proposed in the provisions of the master plan, there was no need to send any proposal to the Union Government for consideration, concluded the committee.

It was decided the master plan had been approved after due deliberation on the aspects of heritage conservation and urban planning. Hence, master plan provisions to be kept intact.

On the issue of restrictions on share transfer outside family and sanction of building plan where property has been owned by co-owners who are stranger/ outside family, it was decided that since these decisions involved legal aspects, the administration may consider taking decisions as per judgment after due legal examination.

Further opinion sought on...

  • Curbs on share transfer outside family and sanction of building plan
  • Need-based changes in showrooms in Sectors 7 and 26, Madhya Marg
  • Allowing conversion of Kiran Cinema, Sector 22, to a multiplex

Regarding need-based changes in showrooms in Sectors 7 and 26, Madhya Marg, it was discussed that a committee of the Member of Parliament, Chandigarh, had recommended that retractable/temporary roof should be allowed after due examination by the Architect Department and Fire Service Department. After detailed deliberation, it was decided the matter required further examination on the aspect of fire safety, ventilation and availability of parking. Hence, it was directed to put up the case again before Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee after detailed examination on these aspects.

Regarding a representation on Kiran Cinema, Sector 22, for allowing its conversion to a multiplex under the multiplex scheme, it was decided that Architect Department along with Plan Approval Committee and non-official members of Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee to examine the proposal of the applicants in detail and submit its report in the next Heritage Conservation Committee meeting.

The meeting was attended by the UT Mayor, Home Secretary, Finance Secretary, Secretary Culture, Commissioner Municipal Corporation, Estate Officer, Chief Engineer, Chief Conservator of Forest-cum-Director Environment, Senior Standing Counsel, Legal Remembrance-cum-Director Prosecution among others.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct

2
Nation

Pak actor Sehar Shinwari wants to file complaint against PM Modi; see Delhi Police’s epic reply

3
Nation

All fit and suitable short service officers not approved for permanent commission to get extension beyond 10 years: AFT

4
Pollywood

Ludhiana court vacates stay on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila biopic

5
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

6
Trending

Another PDA video of couple inside Delhi Metro surfaces, DMRC asks passengers to ‘behave responsibly’

7
Punjab

Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection: 54.4 per cent polling recorded; key factors that led to low turnout

8
Chandigarh

No outing for a week: 36 PGI students face action for skipping PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

9
Diaspora

3 Indian-origin men jailed in UK for smuggling cannabis worth 1 million pounds

10
Nation

Killing of doctor in taluk hospital outcome of police, govt failure: Kerala High Court

Don't Miss

View All
Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Top News

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge

72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge

3 polls predict clear majority for Congress, one for BJP | I...

54.5% turnout amid code violation claims

54.5% turnout amid code violation claims

SC junks plea against Imran’s 8-day custody

SC junks plea against Imran's 8-day custody

Indicted in Toshakhana case; 7 dead in clashes; army hardens...

Wrestlers demand narco test on WFI chief under SC supervision

Wrestlers demand narco test on WFI chief under SC supervision


Cities

View All

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Operation Vigil: Amritsar Cops take out flag marches, search railway station, mall

Gurdaspur murder: Victim’s family accuses police of laxity

Encroachments eat up space on slip roads in Amritsar

Sale of ACs, fans, coolers yet to pick up pace in district

Weeklong protest by SKM from tomorrow

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

36 PGI students grounded for skipping ‘Mann ki Baat’

36 PGI students grounded for skipping ‘Mann ki Baat’

St Kabir recognition withdrawn

Teachers press for regular job

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids

Bikers snatch chain, leave victim with broken finger

Policy regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers approved

Policy regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers approved

APPOINTMENT OF DERC CHAIRMAN: Supreme Court to take up Delhi Govt’s plea on May 16

Woman beats mother-in-law to death using frying pan in Delhi

Pet lovers gatecrash seminar on stray dogs

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Day of commotion, confrontation & car, motorbike chases

‘Whoever wins should get our pension hiked’

Voters' day out

‘Need employment, development in rural areas’

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Bus rams into stationary truck on national highway, 15 hurt

2 fresh Covid cases in dist

10 hotels sealed for violations

DIG, SSP lead 'Operation Vigil' in Khanna