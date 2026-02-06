Masters’ assn athletes bring home medals

The 7th International Masters’ Athletics Championship in Rajasthan saw local athletes bag a rich haul of medals. As many as 11 athletes, representing the Chandigarh Masters’ Athletics Association, won medals in various events. Tej Singh secured the gold medal in both the 100m and the 200m race in the 80+ category. In the women’s 75+ category, Satwant Kaur won the silver medal in shot-put and the bronze medal in the 5km walk. The men’s 75+ category saw Harpal Singh bring home the bronze medal in the 5km walk.

The 70+ age group saw Baksish Kaur win the gold and silver for the 200m and 80m hurdle events respectively. Randhir Singh secured two silvers, in shot-put and discus throw in the same category for men. In the 50+ category, Jasvir Singh stood second in high jump. Sajay Dalal won the silver in the 100m race and the bronze for long jump in the 45+ age group.

