Mata Mansa Devi Navratra Mela from October 11-20

Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Satpal Sharma, on Friday chaired a review meeting at the Board’s auditorium to assess preparations for the Ashwin Navratra Mela, to be held from October 11 to 20, directing officials to complete all necessary arrangements in time.

CEO of the Shrine Board Vivek Arya and Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma also attended the meeting.

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Sharma directed that cleanliness at the temple complex be made a daily practice rather than confined to the mela period, calling on the Shrine Board's sanitation committee to contribute actively. He ordered daily garbage collection and disposal at designated sites, special attention to toilet cleanliness, and directed that the area from Singh Dwar to the temple be kept fully clean. PMDA was directed to clean, on priority, the drain passing near the temple complex.

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Reviewing drinking water arrangements, the DC directed Public Health Engineering Department officials to ensure cleaning of all water tanks at the temple complex within a week, and to conduct regular water sample testing to maintain quality. He made clear that no encroachment would be tolerated in the market within the temple complex, directing that adequate corridor space be maintained in front of shops and that garbage not be allowed to accumulate.

Security, transport, power

Adequate police deployment, checkpoints and queue management were ordered for the mela period, with separate arrangements for the divyang, elderly and pregnant women. UHBVN was directed to ensure 24-hour uninterrupted power supply at Mata Mansa Devi temple, Kali Mata temple in Kalka, and Shri Chandi Mata temple, while the Health Department was directed to deploy adequate doctors and paramedical staff. The Haryana Transport Department and CTU Chandigarh were directed to run buses at regular intervals to all three temples.

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Sharma also directed the Municipal Corporation Panchkula and Municipal Council Kalka to repair the areas and approach roads around the temples, and the PWD to carry out painting and beautification of kerb channels at all three temples.