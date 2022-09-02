Match ends in a draw, Bird Park Zone get three points

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

Manan Arora (4/26) and Apurva Bansal (3/45) shared a majority of the wickets as Bird Park Zone got three points from a draw against Sukhna Zone in a match of the UTCA U-16 Multi Days Cricket Tournament.

In reply to Sukhna Zone’s total of 205 runs, Bird Park Zone scored 214 runs in their first innings. Abhiraj (75) was the top run scorer for the side. On the basis of the lead, Bird Park Zone scored three points while Sukhna got one.

In another match, Sarthak Kamal’s unbeaten 160 runs helped Peace Zone pile up massive 402 runs against Rock Zone. Rock Zone amassed 239 runs giving passage to Peace Zone for bagging three points.

In the third match, Leisure Zone was bundled out for 239 runs while chasing Plaza Zone’s 375 runs. Gursimarjit Singh (120) scored a fine century, while Shivam Nagrath (76) and Shivam Pant (57) were other main run scorers for the side. Yuvraj, Akshay, Yuvraj Balu and Riyan shared two wickets each. Plaza Zone got three points, while Leisure Zone got one.

In the last match, Rose Zone got three points, while Terrace Zone bagged one. In reply to Rose Zone’s 185 runs, Terrace Zone scored 131 runs. Hrithik Sandhu (3/18) was the main wicket taker for the bowling side. Shabad Singh (52) posted maximum runs for Terrace Zone. In their second innings, Rose Zone scored 134/4. Ehat Salaria (38) contributed a majority of the runs. At the end of the day’s play, Terrace scored 15/2 at the draw of stumps.

