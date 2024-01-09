Material worth Rs 2.5 lakh stolen, case registered

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 8

The Panchkula police have registered a case of theft of property worth Rs 2.5 lakh on a complaint filed by a Sector 12 resident, Sukhjit Sandhu.

According to the complainant, she had acquired over two bighas of land in Morni in 2009. She claimed to have discovered during a recent visit to the land that the boundary markers and pillars demarcating the property had been illegally removed. “This act not only constitutes criminal trespass and destruction of property, but it also points to a deliberate attempt at cheating and is aimed at undermining my property rights,” she complained. She added that iron poles and some other material worth approximately Rs 2.5 lakh had been stolen from the site.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula