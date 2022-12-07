Matth Warriors, Panthers win dodgeball meet

Chandigarh, December 6
Matth Warriors Club, Sector 20, ousted Government Model High School, Sector 26, by 16-10 to win the men’s final on the concluding day of the Chandigarh Senior State Dodgeball Championship 2022-23 for 9th CL DAV School Trophy.
In the women’s category, Panthers Club outplayed CL DAV by 13-08 to win the final. Government Model High School, Sector 26, defeated Youth Club, Sector 35, by 12-09 to finish third in the championship.
