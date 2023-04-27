Mauli Jagran man awarded five-year RI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

Judge, Special Court, Jaibir Singh has sentenced 24-year-old Gourav of Mauli Jagran to five-year rigorous imprisonment in an NDPS case registered against him two years ago. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

According to the prosecution, the police arrested the accused with 11.2 kg of “ganja” on December 3, 2021, near the Makhan Majra road during checking. He carried no valid licence for keeping the contraband.

Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges for the offences punishable under Section 20 of the NDPS Act, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed a trial.

While the counsel for the accused argued that the accused was falsely implicated in the case, the Public Prosecutor said the case had been proved beyond a shadow of doubt.