Mauli Jagran youth tied to tree, thrashed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

A Mauli Jagran youth was allegedly thrashed and tied to a tree by some miscreants last night. The victim, identified as Akash, was attacked by miscreants in the forest area of Vikas Nagar near Mauli Jagran.

Someone informed the victim’s kin about the incident following which they rushed to the forest. Akash’s sister said, “He was profusely bleeding and unconscious when we reached the spot.”

The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Phase VI, Panchkula. The Government Railway Police (GRP) was also informed about the incident following which cops reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The victim’s sister said on Monday, a few persons had come to their house and threatened her brother.

Meanwhile, Manisha, SHO, GRP, claimed that the victim was not tied to the tree and they were probing the matter. “No case or arrest has been made so far. We have called the complainant to the police station tomorrow,” she added.