Mauli resident chides neighbour for wooing relative, done to death

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 5

A 62-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death at his home in Mauli village here today after he objected to his neighbour’s advances towards his 19-year-old relative.

Around 5 am, suspect Gurpratap Singh, 22, allegedly trespassed by scaling the wall of the house belonging to victim Jagtar Singh. On being confronted, the suspect punched the victim several times in the chest and pushed him violently as a result of which he hit a tubewell motor and died on the spot.

The victim’s two sons and other relatives nabbed the suspect and the sarpanch handed him over to the police.

The victim’s family claimed the youth had been wooing their relative, a student of class XII, for the past six months and that they had brought it to the notice of his family, but to no avail.

A case under Sections 302 of the IPC has been registered at the Sohana police station. SHO Gurcharan Singh said: “The youth works at passport office in Chandigarh. The police are investigating the matter.