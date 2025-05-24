DT
Home / Chandigarh / Max Hospital celebrates spirit of motherhood, felicitates 40 mothers

Max Hospital celebrates spirit of motherhood, felicitates 40 mothers

The event honours mothers from all walks of life, who continue to inspire across homes, workplaces, and communities
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:56 AM May 24, 2025 IST
Max Hospital celebrated the spirit of motherhood during an event titled ‘Maa Ke Liye’ on Thursday, bringing together 120 mothers.

The event honoured mothers from all walks of life, who continue to inspire across homes, workplaces, and communities. A highlight of the occasion was a special felicitation ceremony where 40 mothers were honoured for their resilience, leadership, and dedication to both their families and careers.

“Managing work life and motherhood are two full-time roles. Yet, we are witnessing a growing tribe of women who are redefining both,” said Dr Pinak Moudgil, senior vice president, Max Hospital.

