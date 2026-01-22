Max Hospital Mohali introduces advanced radiation therapy technologies

Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali, on Tuesday introduced EDGE (3.0), the most advanced radiation therapy technology — integrated with HyperArc and surface-guided radiation therapy.

Dr Pankaj Kumar Arora, director-radiation oncology, said, “EDGE (3.0) represents a significant leap in the delivery of radiosurgery and radiotherapy. The system enables clinicians to treat a wide range of cancers with exceptional accuracy, flexibility and efficiency.”

With this advancement, Max Institute of Cancer Care, Mohali, further strengthens its position as a comprehensive cancer care centre equipped with globally benchmarked technology, said a press release.

The EDGE radiosurgery system offers an effective alternative to traditional surgery for select cancer patients. It enables radiation oncologists to deliver high-dose, highly precise radiation treatments without incisions or prolonged hospitalisation. Its advanced mobility and imaging capabilities allow treatment of tumors located in areas that are difficult to access surgically.