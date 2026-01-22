DT
Max Hospital Mohali introduces advanced radiation therapy technologies

Max Hospital Mohali introduces advanced radiation therapy technologies

With this advancement, Max Institute of Cancer Care further strengthens its position as a comprehensive cancer care centre equipped with globally benchmarked technology

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:09 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
The EDGE radiosurgery system offers an effective alternative to traditional surgery for select cancer patients.
Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali, on Tuesday introduced EDGE (3.0), the most advanced radiation therapy technology — integrated with HyperArc and surface-guided radiation therapy.

Dr Pankaj Kumar Arora, director-radiation oncology, said, “EDGE (3.0) represents a significant leap in the delivery of radiosurgery and radiotherapy. The system enables clinicians to treat a wide range of cancers with exceptional accuracy, flexibility and efficiency.”

With this advancement, Max Institute of Cancer Care, Mohali, further strengthens its position as a comprehensive cancer care centre equipped with globally benchmarked technology, said a press release.

The EDGE radiosurgery system offers an effective alternative to traditional surgery for select cancer patients. It enables radiation oncologists to deliver high-dose, highly precise radiation treatments without incisions or prolonged hospitalisation. Its advanced mobility and imaging capabilities allow treatment of tumors located in areas that are difficult to access surgically.

