Max Hospital Mohali introduces advanced radiation therapy technologies
With this advancement, Max Institute of Cancer Care further strengthens its position as a comprehensive cancer care centre equipped with globally benchmarked technology
Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali, on Tuesday introduced EDGE (3.0), the most advanced radiation therapy technology — integrated with HyperArc and surface-guided radiation therapy.
Dr Pankaj Kumar Arora, director-radiation oncology, said, “EDGE (3.0) represents a significant leap in the delivery of radiosurgery and radiotherapy. The system enables clinicians to treat a wide range of cancers with exceptional accuracy, flexibility and efficiency.”
With this advancement, Max Institute of Cancer Care, Mohali, further strengthens its position as a comprehensive cancer care centre equipped with globally benchmarked technology, said a press release.
The EDGE radiosurgery system offers an effective alternative to traditional surgery for select cancer patients. It enables radiation oncologists to deliver high-dose, highly precise radiation treatments without incisions or prolonged hospitalisation. Its advanced mobility and imaging capabilities allow treatment of tumors located in areas that are difficult to access surgically.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now