Maximum temp rises to 24.2°C

Chandigarh, December 23
Shallow to moderate fog will continue to blanket the city in the morning and at night for the next three days, according to a weather forecast. Thereafter, the sky will remain clear for two days, it has predicted.
In a small respite for the residents shivering because of the biting cold weather, the maximum temperature today rose to 24.2 degrees Celsius, which is four notches higher than normal. Besides, the city clocked a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal temperature. It may be recalled that just a few days previously, the minimum temperature had dipped to this season’s lowest at 6 degrees Celsius.
