May 15 auction of properties in Chandigarh likely to get delayed

The auction of residential, commercial and industrial properties is likely to get delayed with the UT Administration deciding to first clear all sites of trees and overhead electricity cables. The first phase of auction, covering April to June, which was scheduled to commence on May 15, is likely to get delayed.

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The decision was taken after facing a similar situation during an auction held last year. Of the total 14 residential sites put up for auction, three one-kanal sites had fully grown trees, which can delay the possession of these sites to allottees.

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According to officials, directions have been issued to the Municipal Corporation, Engineering Department and the Forest Department to clear the sites of trees and overhead electricity cables, if any, before the auction process starts.

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The officials said the encumbrance-free possession of the site would be ensured immediately after the completion of the auction process.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the UT Estate Office has prepared a year-long calendar for the auction of residential, commercial and industrial properties across the city.

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The officials said after getting approval from the competent authorities, a detailed phase-wise schedule would be released, enabling prospective buyers to plan participation in e-auctions well in advance. The move is aimed at streamlining the auction process and eliminating the need for repeated notifications. According to the plan, auctions will be conducted in four phases during the 2026-27 fiscal, with each phase scheduled every three months.

In total, around 40 residential plots, 40 commercial sites (including booths and SCOs), and 40 industrial plots will be auctioned during the year.

The residential plots earmarked for auction are located in prime sectors and range in size from 4 marlas to over 2 kanals. The calendar includes multiple residential sites in Sectors 15, 20, 21, 23, 27, 28, 30, 37, 40, 44 and others, spread across all four phases.