May sees back-to-back lows, max temp slides to 24.3 °C in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 2

After mercury slid to its lowest-ever level for May on Monday, the maximum temperature further dropped to 24.3 °C today, 13.2 notches below normal. With this, the city has seen back-to-back lowest-ever day’s temperatures on the first two days of the month.

Forecast revised Rain with lightning, gust predicted on May 3

No rain, cloudy skies likely on May 4, 5 & 6

Rain expected on May 7

Today’s maximum temperature officially fell below 25.7 °C recorded yesterday, which was the lowest-ever maximum temperature for the month ever since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) started maintaining records for the UT in 1953.

According to the IMD, the previous lowest maximum temperature of 27.2 °C was recorded on May 1, 1969, followed by 27.4 °C on May 20, 2021. Similarly, on May 13, 2013, the day’s temperature had dropped to 27.6 °C, while on May 18, 1973, the city had witnessed its fifth coolest day for the month at 28.9 °C.

Also, the minimum temperature dipped to 19 °C from 21.3 °C yesterday. It is 4.3 notches below normal. Both temperatures are expected to start rising from Thursday onwards.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast released by the Chandigarh Meteorological Department has predicted rain on Wednesday. It is likely to be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at speeds of 40 kmph at isolated places.

The subsequent three days are likely to remain cloudy, but there are no signs of rain. However, on May 7, the city may receive rain. Earlier, there was rain forecast for four days.

The city recorded 11.4 mm rainfall from 8.30 am yesterday to 8.30 am today. Further, 1.8 mm rain was witnessed from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Since March 1, the UT has received 105.8 mm rainfall, which is 223% higher than normal for the season.