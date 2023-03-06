Mayor asks RWAs to form committees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 5

Emphasising that officials cannot understand people’s problems as much as residents or councillors, Mayor Anup Gupta said all Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) should constitute three-member committees to find solutions to the problems.

“It is my endeavour that equal number of people, stakeholders and officers are there in the committees. For example, in the case of fire safety NOCs, I have directed that equal number of officers and traders should be there in the panel as the latter understand their problems and needs better,” the mayor said.

Gupta was addressing the office-bearers of the RWAs associated with the Chandigarh Residents’ Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) during an interaction at Sector 15 community centre.

CRAWFED chairman Hitesh Puri said the administration and corporation will have to make it mandatory for the city’s RWA organisations to participate in decision-making so that they do not have to withdraw decisions taken by them in adverse circumstances.

Area councillor Saurabh Joshi said, “The officers have nothing to do with the sentiments of the people of the city. In this matter, CRAWFED being a strong pressure group should support the councillors. And it is very important to make changes in the bylaws of the city.”

Dr Anish Garg, an RWA official, said the only solution to the problem of street vendors was that four markets be created for them at the four corners of Chandigarh, on the lines of Atal Market in Ranchi.

The mayor said he would try his best to solve all the problems discussed within three months.

City to be garbage-free this year

Assuring the gathering that Chandigarh will become garbage free city this year, the mayor said that by the end of November, the dumping ground will be completely cleared. He added that in two-three months, a new phone app would be launched with purpose of informing the users about the timing and current status of the garbage collection vehicle.