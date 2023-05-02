Mayor bats for posting road recarpeting record online

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 1

Looking to maintain transparency and ensure quality in recarpeting of roads, Municipal Corporation Mayor Anup Gupta has sought digitisation of road records in the city.

He has asked officials to ensure digitisation of all manual data of road works. Recarpeting figures with dates, name of agency carrying out the work and inspection details will be made available on the “I’m Chandigarh” app or website of the civic body.

Ready access to info Councillors and residents can access info online to know when a road was last recarpeted and who carried out work in their area

Details such as date of work, executing agency, inspecting official, nature of damage will be available on “I’m Chandigarh” app or MC website

This will allow transparency and ensure quality in works; responsibility can be fixed on erring agency/official and corrective measures taken

It is often seen even councillors do not have any idea when a road was last recarpeted in their respective area, he says.

“If a road is damaged after two years of recarpeting, we can draw its history to know as to when and by whom it was built. Based on this, a complaint can be filed. An option to filter roads recarpeted two, four or six years ago will also be available,” says Gupta. This will also allow residents easy access to data.

The details to be posted online include nature of damage, whether caused by natural reasons, waterlogging or some other defect. If the reason is evident, requisite changes can be made in the future works. A dashboard will also furnish information of the official who inspected the road.

“I have taken up the matter with the MC Commissioner and discussed details with the Chief Engineer. On the lines of the UT Estate Office, we should have our road works digitised,” he says.

“Digitisation is aimed at bringing about transparency and quality in works and ensuring responsibility of those concerned is fixed,” he says.

The MC has around 1,800 km of road network under its jurisdiction in the city. Of this, around 500 km is being recarpeted every year. The corporation in the current fiscal plans to spend around Rs 60 crore on recarpeting works.