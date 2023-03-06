Mayor felicitates women workers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 5

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation celebrated Holi and International Women’s Day with its women staff at Mahila Bhavan, Sector 38, here, today.

Skit on segregation of waste presented Women employees presented a skit on segregation of waste. MC employees performed gidda, while girls from self-help groups took part in a fashion show.

Door-to-door garbage collectors, building and road wing workers and safai mitras were made guests of honour for the event.

Women from different walks of life such as schools principals, NGOs and self-help groups also participated in the event.

Mayor Anup Gupta felicitated several women workers were felicitated for their good work and dedication to the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The Municipal Corporation also introduced the concept of Swachh Holi where all colours used were made of floral waste from temples.

The event was attended by Mayor Anup Gupta, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, councillors and other officials of the corporation.