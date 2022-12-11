Mayor gives Ayushman cards to 20 beneficiaries in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 10

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal distributed Ayushman cards among 20 beneficiaries in Panchkula, under the Chirayu Haryana Yojana, at a programme organised in the meeting hall of the District Secretariat here today. Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik was also present on the occasion.

70,000 cards made in district Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said under the Chirayu Haryana Yojana, 70,000 Ayushman cards had been made in the entire district. One lakh more cards were to be made, which would benefit about 42,913 families of the district.

Ayushman cards were distributed among 400 beneficiaries under the scheme in programmes organised at various places in the district.

Goyal said Chief Minister Manohar Lal addressed the beneficiaries in all districts of the state through videoconferencing from Chandigarh and congratulated them. He said Ayushman cards were distributed among lakhs of beneficiaries by MPs, Ministers and MLAs and public representatives at 2,000 places across the state today.

The Mayor said under the Chirayu Yojana, Antyodaya families, whose annual income is Rs 1.80 lakh or less, would also be able to avail of free

medical facility up to Rs 5 lakh annually under

this scheme. He said Human Rights Day was also celebrated on December 10. This day was celebrated with enthusiasm not only in India, but across the world.