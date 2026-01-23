Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla announces monthly parking pass for residents from Jan 27

Chandigarh Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla announced a single monthly parking pass for city residents, launching on January 27. The pass will cost Rs 500 for four‑wheelers and Rs 250 for two‑wheelers, and it will be valid across all paid parking lots in Chandigarh, offering unlimited entries and exits.

Advertisement

At a press conference today, she highlighted her one‑year tenure, noting that when she took charge last January, the Municipal Corporation faced a severe financial crisis, even struggling to pay employee salaries.

Advertisement

She said she turned that challenge into an opportunity by coordinating with the administration, MC officials, the BJP organisation and its leadership. A request to Union Home Minister Amit Shah yielded a positive response, and the Ministry of Home Affairs sanctioned a Rs 125 crore grant, received under the guidance of Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, which has helped strengthen urban services and infrastructure.

Advertisement

Corroded water supply and sewerage pipelines have been replaced in most areas, with the remaining work to be completed soon at a cost of Rs 25 crore. Of the Rs 40 crore road‑upgradation project for V‑4, V‑5 and V‑6 roads, work worth Rs 20 crore has been finished, while V‑3 road work is being handled by the Chandigarh Administration, saving the MC Rs 45 crore.

About 95 per cent of waste has been cleared from the Dadu Majra dumping ground, and an MoU for a Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant using organic waste has been signed, with land demarcation completed on January 19. The long‑pending MoU with door‑to‑door waste collectors has finally been finalised. For the first time, the 53rd Rose Festival 2025 and the 38th Chrysanthemum Show 2025 were organised at zero expenditure and with zero waste. Expected revenues include roughly Rs 20 crore from tendering 16 unipoles, Rs 32 crore from advertising on toilet blocks and Rs 2 crore from advertising on 36 roundabouts.

Advertisement

Additionally, 1,041 vendors were allowed to pay outstanding licence fees in three instalments, bringing in Rs 2.50 crore so far, with another Rs 6 crore anticipated by March 2026. When asked, the Mayor said she received no support from the local Member of Parliament in securing the funds, and his presence in the house was also absent.