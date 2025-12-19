DT
Home / Chandigarh / Mayor holds surprise fire safety check at hotels in Chandigarh

Mayor holds surprise fire safety check at hotels in Chandigarh

Violators told to comply with norms or face action

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Dec 19, 2025 IST
Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla checks the fire safety system at Elante Mall in Chandigarh on Thursday.
Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla on Thursday carried out surprise inspection of hotels, clubs and bars in Sectors 7 and 26 to take stock of preparedness to tackle fire incidents.

She was accompanied by Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Dr Inderjeet and Fire Committee chairman Maheshinder Singh. Senior officials of the civic body’s Fire and Rescue Services Department also accompanied them during the inspection.

Those found violating the norms were ordered to fix the shortcomings while notices were issued to some of the establishments inspected today.

According to officials, the team reviewed the availability and functionality of fire safety equipment, fire detection and alarm systems, emergency exits, evacuation routes and overall preparedness of establishments to handle any untoward incident. They said some establishments were found lacking in critical aspects such as safety equipment and proper emergency exits.

The violators were told to comply with the norms, failing which stringent action would be initiated against them, said an official.

The Mayor stressed that public safety is of paramount importance, especially during festive seasons when large gatherings are expected. She directed the civic body Fire Department to intensify inspections across the city and ensure zero tolerance towards violations.

Maheshinder Singh said all commercial establishments must adhere to the safety regulations and maintain their systems in working condition at all times. Dr Inderjeet instructed officials to conduct follow-up inspections to ensure timely compliance of issued notices.

The Mayor said the surprise inspection revealed that many clubs are neglecting the safety norms. She said their main focus was to prevent Goa-like accidents and make crowded places safer.

