Mayor inspects cremation grounds

Chandigarh, March 2

Mayor Anup Gupta directed officials to do required civic works at cremation ground, children’s burial ground, Christian cemetery and Muslim graveyard at Sector 25 today.

He was accompanied by Poonam, area councillor, Anil Masih, councillor, and MC officials. At the cremation ground, Gupta asked the officials concerned ensure clean drinking water supply. He asked officials to keep the water cooler area clean, repair/replacement of non-functional fans and electricity fittings, damaged benches, leaking water taps and broken tiles, besides cleaning of entire compound twice a day; removal of debris inside the compound, timely pruning of trees, landscaping, repair works of walls & roofs and whitewash of the buildings etc.

At the children’s burial ground, the mayor asked the officials to level the low-lying area, prune trees and repair fencing, apart from removal of damaged garbage bins from the parking area.

The Mayor also visited cow shed and asked the officials to ensure proper lifting of cow dung from the internal compound and manage cow dung technically as per the Solid Waste Management Rules.

Gupta also visited nearby Christian cemetery and told officials to repair and maintain the toilet blocks besides ensuring regular cleaning arrangements of the area.