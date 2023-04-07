 Mayor inspects works in Panchkula, spots flaws : The Tribune India

Mayor inspects works in Panchkula, spots flaws

Seeks explanation from officials absent from sites

Mayor inspects works in Panchkula, spots flaws

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal addresses mediapersons at his office in Sector 14, Panchkula, on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 6

Taking a strong note of officials’ negligence and shoddy work by contractors, Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal made it clear that no laxity would be tolerated in the development of the city and erring contractor would not only be fined, but blacklisted too.

The Mayor stated this today after inspecting various ongoing development works. He also directed officials to inspect development works from time to time, added that he would conduct a surprise inspection at the sites.

The Mayor also called an explanation from officials, including XEN Sumit Malik, for their absence at the sites despite advance information about his visit for inspection of the development works.

Goyal reviewed the work of installation of tiles on the median of the road separating Sectors 2 and 4 and noticed many flaws in the work being done by the contractor, Rishika Cooperative Society. He observed that working orders were given to the contractor on a condition that the old material would be used again, which was not the case at the site. The Mayor directed the officials to cancel the work order of the contractor. Samples of tiles and pavements are also being sent for testing.

After this, the Mayor inspected the work of the median on the road separating Sectors 14 and 15 and found the use of substandard material. The work was allotted to Rakhi Shahpur Company. Goyal ordered cancellation of the work after he found very little cement being used to fix tiles.

At the road separating Sectors 14 and 12-A, the Mayor found that old material was being used. Some tiles did not bear the ISI mark. He issued instructions to remove all such tiles. He also noticed that less cement was being used by the contractor. Samples of the material being used at the site have now been sent for testing.

Cautioning officials concerned and contractors, the Mayor said work should be done as per the tender. Instructions were given to MC officials to get works not carried out properly redone.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hindu temple vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Canada's Windsor, police launch investigation

2
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu meets his 'mentor' Rahul Gandhi and 'friend, philosopher, guide' Priyanka

4
Delhi

High Court dismisses former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money-laundering case

5
Jalandhar

AAP names ex-Congress leader Sushil Rinku as Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll candidate

6
Business

Home Ministry recommends CBI probe against Oxfam India over alleged violations of foreign funds Act

7
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's ex-Mahila Congress president Multani's son found dead under mysterious circumstances

8
J & K

Sonia Gandhi had made up her mind to let Mufti continue as J-K CM in 2005, I put my foot down: Karan Singh

9
Nation

Setback to Congress: Veteran leader AK Antony's son Anil Antony joins BJP

10
Nation

Bihar YouTuber detained in Tamil Nadu under NSA for spreading fake videos of attacks on migrant workers

Don't Miss

View All
South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?
Nation EXPLAINER

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?

Woman’s ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother
Trending

Woman's ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother

4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Watch: Rishabh Pant’s presence in Delhi’s Arun Jaitely Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout ‘We want Rishabh’
Sports

Watch: Rishabh Pant's presence in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout 'We want Rishabh'

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Top News

On course to root out graft: PM

On course to root out graft: PM Modi

Slams Cong’s ‘monarchical’ mindset | Says Oppn captive to ne...

Stormy Budget session ends with show of unity by Oppn

Stormy Budget session ends with show of unity by Opposition

Govt doesn’t walk the talk on democracy, says Kharge

Govt mulls Class XII boards twice a year

Government mulls Class XII boards twice a year

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black in Punjab

Centre’s record production estimates unlikely to be met

To allow cannabis cultivation or not, Himachal debates; CM forms panel

To allow cannabis cultivation or not, Himachal debates; CM forms panel


Cities

View All

Eight months on, Amritsar land scam report put in cold storage

Eight months on, Amritsar land scam report put in cold storage

After strong objections, e-ticketing barriers at Jallianwala Bagh removed

Amritsar DC: Submit crop loss report before April 14

Ajnala clash: 19 arrested so far

Two arrested for producing fake power of attorney

Ex-agri director acquitted in pesticide scam

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

No nod to two IT Park projects, CHB offers to return 123 acres

No nod to two IT Park projects, CHB offers to return 123 acres

No takers, fresh tender to lease out OFC duct

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

5th liquor vend auction, same result

Man shot at outside hotel, cops suspect gang rivalry

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Haryana man held by Delhi Police for duping people of lakhs with airline job offer

20-year jail for Noida man in gang rape case

Delhi cops bust drug racket, Afghan national among 5 held

Mahila Cong ex-chief’s son found dead in car

Mahila Cong ex-chief’s son found dead in car

AAP names Sushil Rinku as party candidate from Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: Congress steps up poll campaign

3 kill woman, hide body in box; booked

NRI tries to get ex-wife ‘kidnapped’, booked

3 takers for int’l airport’s ~15.8-cr allied work

3 takers for international airport's Rs 15.8-cr allied work

Four booked for rape of MC sanitation employee

Police crack Rs 1.27 lakh robbery case, 2 held

15 fresh Covid cases in district

Man attacks wife, son

Prime accused in kabaddi promoter’s murder held

Patiala: Prime accused in kabaddi promoter Dharminder Singh Bhinda's murder held

4 schoolkids among 5 hurt as auto, car collide

Over 400 people examined at medical camp in Kalyan

Implement MGNREGA properly: Farm labourers

Day after attack on students, security tightened at TIET