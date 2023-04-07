Mayor inspects works in Panchkula, spots flaws

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 6

Taking a strong note of officials’ negligence and shoddy work by contractors, Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal made it clear that no laxity would be tolerated in the development of the city and erring contractor would not only be fined, but blacklisted too.

The Mayor stated this today after inspecting various ongoing development works. He also directed officials to inspect development works from time to time, added that he would conduct a surprise inspection at the sites.

The Mayor also called an explanation from officials, including XEN Sumit Malik, for their absence at the sites despite advance information about his visit for inspection of the development works.

Goyal reviewed the work of installation of tiles on the median of the road separating Sectors 2 and 4 and noticed many flaws in the work being done by the contractor, Rishika Cooperative Society. He observed that working orders were given to the contractor on a condition that the old material would be used again, which was not the case at the site. The Mayor directed the officials to cancel the work order of the contractor. Samples of tiles and pavements are also being sent for testing.

After this, the Mayor inspected the work of the median on the road separating Sectors 14 and 15 and found the use of substandard material. The work was allotted to Rakhi Shahpur Company. Goyal ordered cancellation of the work after he found very little cement being used to fix tiles.

At the road separating Sectors 14 and 12-A, the Mayor found that old material was being used. Some tiles did not bear the ISI mark. He issued instructions to remove all such tiles. He also noticed that less cement was being used by the contractor. Samples of the material being used at the site have now been sent for testing.

Cautioning officials concerned and contractors, the Mayor said work should be done as per the tender. Instructions were given to MC officials to get works not carried out properly redone.