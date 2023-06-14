Mayor inspects works in progress in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 13

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal inspected various ongoing development works in ward number 2 and 5 today.

During his visit to the sites, the Mayor emphasised the importance of using high-quality material for the projects and instructed officials to regularly monitor the quality of work. Councillors Suresh Verma and Jai Kaushik accompanied Goyal during the inspection.

The Mayor commenced the inspection by assessing the recently recarpeted roads in Sector 6 under ward number 2. He also examined the level of cleanliness at several locations in Sector 6. He directed officials to closely monitor the attendance of employees responsible for maintaining cleanliness.

Later, the Mayor inspected ongoing development works worth Rs 1.43-crore in Sector 15. He checked the road recarpeting in the markets. The recarpeting project is estimated to cost Rs 51 lakh.

Additionally, parks in the area are being equipped with lights worth Rs 33 lakh. Other ongoing projects included the construction of two toilets with a budget of Rs 15.5 lakh and the installation of tiles in the booth market at the cost of Rs 15 lakh.