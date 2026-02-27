DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Mayor Joshi visits Hallomajra, stresses on fast-tracking civic works

Mayor Joshi visits Hallomajra, stresses on fast-tracking civic works

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:16 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mayor Saurabh Joshi conducts surprise visit to Hallomajra.
Advertisement

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi conducted a surprise visit to Hallomajra village under the “Mayor at Your Doorstep” outreach, directly engaging with residents to hear their grievances and assess ground realities.

Advertisement

Accompanied by Superintending Engineer Dharminder Sharma, along with executive engineers and SDEs, the Mayor undertook an on-the-spot inspection of key civic concerns and stressed on fast-tracking of these works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts