Mayor Joshi visits Hallomajra, stresses on fast-tracking civic works

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi conducted a surprise visit to Hallomajra village under the “Mayor at Your Doorstep” outreach, directly engaging with residents to hear their grievances and assess ground realities.

Accompanied by Superintending Engineer Dharminder Sharma, along with executive engineers and SDEs, the Mayor undertook an on-the-spot inspection of key civic concerns and stressed on fast-tracking of these works.

