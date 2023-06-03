 Mayor kicks off 'Chipkar' campaign for cyclists : The Tribune India

Mayor kicks off 'Chipkar' campaign for cyclists

Mayor kicks off 'Chipkar' campaign for cyclists

Mayor Anup Gupta fixes a reflector on the bicycle of an MC employee at Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Friday. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

With the objective of making cycling safe, the Municipal Corporation (MC) and Smart City, in collaboration with Patiala Foundation, an NGO, today started a campaign, “Chipkar”, at the MC worker’s stores in the city.

Mayor Anup Gupta formally started the camp by pasting reflective stickers on bicycles of MC labourers at the horticulture store, Sector 33, here in the presence of Anindita Mitra, Commissioner; Ravee Singh Ahluwalia, CEO of Patiala Foundation; Anju Katyal, local councillor; Prem Lata, councillor, other senior officers of the MC and prominent persons of the area.

The Mayor said as part of the Amrit Utsav and World Bicycle Day celebrations, the “Chipkar” campaign, under the banner of “Bicycle Safety”, was being organised by the MC in collaboration with Chandigarh Smart City Limited and the Patiala Foundation. He said similar camps were also organised at other stores of the MC where employees and labourers come by bicycles.

These type of camps help the real heroes of the city, who cycle to work daily, require safety measures, he said, lauding the efforts of the Patiala Foundation for continuously working towards the safety of cyclists since 2017 by organising such camps.

Addressing the MC employees, Ravee Singh Ahluwalia said to date, the foundation had organised around 87 “Chipkar” camps covering more than 27,000 cycles at 16 locations throughout the country.

The Mayor, Commissioner, along with those present there, pledged for road safety and environment protection. Volunteers from the Chandigarh Police also participated in the camp.

