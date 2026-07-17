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Home / Chandigarh / Mayor launches sapling plantation drive near Kajheri reclaimed land

Mayor launches sapling plantation drive near Kajheri reclaimed land

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:32 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi today launched a sapling plantation drive under the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ initiative at a recently reclaimed site at Kajheri village, transforming the once garbage-laden area into a green space.

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The plantation drive was carried out at the very location where the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, had removed and lifted tonnes of mixed garbage and construction & demolition waste from open and reserved land during the intensive cleanliness campaign launched on July 14.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that the objective of the campaign was not merely to remove accumulated waste, but to permanently reclaim public spaces by converting them into green zones.

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He said that under the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ initiative, saplings of ornamental and shade-giving trees will be planted at every reclaimed site, promoting environmental sustainability.

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