Mayor lays foundation stone for sewerage works at Burail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 17

To providing a better sewerage system in Burail, Mayor Anup Gupta today laid the foundation stone for two projects, “Strengthening of the existing sewerage system” and “Making new sewerage connections for houses”, at the village.

Anindita Mitra, Commissioner; Kanwarjeet Singh Rana, Senior Deputy Mayor; were among others present there.

The strengthening of sewerage has been started in gully No. 2, 3 and 4 and near Killa Gurdwara. Both projects will be completed within four months at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore.

The Mayor said the existing sewer lines in the area were of a small diameter that resulted in frequent blockages. New sewer lines with a bigger diameter would be laid and additional manhole chambers constructed to ensure a smooth functioning of the sewerage system.