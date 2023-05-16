Mayor lays stone for works in Sec 37C, 38C

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

Mayor Anup Gupta laid the foundation stone for the commencement of various works in Sectors 37-C and 38-C here today.

These works include strengthening of the storm water drainage system and road gullies by laying new pipelines and construction of machine hole chamber. Area councillor Yogesh Dhingra, other councillors and prominent persons of the ward were present.

While addressing area residents, the Mayor said this project aims at addressing the issue comprehensively by providing and laying pipelines with varying diameters and lengths and constructing machine hole chambers and road gully chambers.

He said with the implementation of this project, residents of Ward No. 25 will no longer have to suffer from waterlogging issues during heavy rains.

The Mayor said the existing storm water drainage system in Sectors 37 and 38 was inadequate to handle the amount of rainwater, leading to waterlogging in the Wool Market area of Sector 38-C.

He said the storm water drainage system was also inadequate for disposal of rainwater. The works would be completed within a period of six months at a cost of Rs 1.30 crore.