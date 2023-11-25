Mayor opens 9,500-sq ft parking lot at Sector 41

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

Mayor Anup Gupta today inaugurated the parking area adjacent to a green belt and religious places such as temple, church and gurdwara in Sector 41 here in the presence of local councillor Hardeep Singh Butrela and prominent persons of the area.

The parking lot will ease parking woes in the area, especially during the morning and evening hours for daily visitors to the green belt and devotees. Having area of nearly 9,500 sq ft, the parking site has been developed at a cost of Rs 11.74 lakh. After inaugurating the parking area, the Mayor said green belts and parks in the city were frequently visited by local residents as well as others, and providing and developing parking lots adjacent to these green belts would help in reducing traffic bottlenecks.

He said in this parking space, paver blocks have been laid and landscapes developed in the surroundings. With the development of this parking space, the local residents would get rid of the illegal dumping of old vehicles in kutcha area.