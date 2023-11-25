Mayor opens 9,500-sq ft parking lot at Sector 41

Chandigarh, November 24
Mayor Anup Gupta today inaugurated the parking area adjacent to a green belt and religious places such as temple, church and gurdwara in Sector 41 here in the presence of local councillor Hardeep Singh Butrela and prominent persons of the area.
The parking lot will ease parking woes in the area, especially during the morning and evening hours for daily visitors to the green belt and devotees. Having area of nearly 9,500 sq ft, the parking site has been developed at a cost of Rs 11.74 lakh. After inaugurating the parking area, the Mayor said green belts and parks in the city were frequently visited by local residents as well as others, and providing and developing parking lots adjacent to these green belts would help in reducing traffic bottlenecks.
He said in this parking space, paver blocks have been laid and landscapes developed in the surroundings. With the development of this parking space, the local residents would get rid of the illegal dumping of old vehicles in kutcha area.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Rajasthan assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot held 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Jind 'rape' victim under psychiatric treatment, left school, says activist
Met the student twice, who pressed for justice
IT firms ready to act in 7 days: Centre on tackling deepfakes
Companies agree to align 11 types of content with guidelines