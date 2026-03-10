DT
Home / Chandigarh / Mayor orders removal of illegal vendors from PEC-Nayagaon barrier

Mayor orders removal of illegal vendors from PEC-Nayagaon barrier

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:37 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
Responding to the concerns raised by Naygaon residents, Mayor Saurabh Joshi conducted a ground visit at the PEC-Nayagaon barrier near Rajindra Park Road to review the persistent problem of traffic congestion caused by illegal encroachments by street vendors.

During the inspection, the Mayor took serious note of the traffic bottlenecks and directed the police authorities to prepare and implement an immediate short-term action plan for deploying adequate police personnel to regulate traffic during peak hours.

The enforcement teams of the civic body were instructed to intensify regular inspections in the area and take strict action to remove illegal vendors causing encroachments and obstruction to traffic.

The Engineering Wing was directed to prepare a plan for the development of a dedicated pedestrian footpath and cycle track along Rajindra Park Road.

Councilors Pramod, Babloo Kori informed the Mayor that only five to 10 vendors in the area possess valid licenses, whereas nearly 100 vendors are operating illegally leading to congestion and inconvenience for commuters.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Mayor directed all concerned departments to initiate prompt action.

