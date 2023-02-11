Mayor prevents Chandigarh officials from sealing Sector 24 centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

High drama was witnessed today when a team of the UT Estate Office, which had gone to seal illegal structures at the Bharat Vikas Parishad Charitable Diagnostic Centre on the premises of Indira Holiday Home in Sector 24, was forced to return empty-handed following a protest by city BJP leaders led by Mayor Anup Gupta.

To prevent the team from sealing the centre, Gupta, also a trustee of the parishad, along with BJP leader Ramvir Bhatti and parishad president Ajay Dutta arrived at the scene and staged a dharna.

Three-hour standoff At 9.15 am, Estate Office officials and cops arrive at Bharat Vikas Parishad Charitable Diagnostic Centre in Sec 24 to seal premises over building violations

Cops ask doctors and patients to leave premises & Estate Office officials lock centre; Mayor Anup Gupta and BJP leaders soon arrive at scene on getting info

They oppose move saying it is a charitable facility, but cops stay put, prompting Mayor, others to stage sit-in

Around 11.15 am, dharna is lifted after an assurance by the DC; Estate Office team unlocks centre and allows doctors and patients to enter premises

Armed with the orders of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Central), a team of the Enforcement Wing of the Estate Office along with police personnel had gone to centre around 9.15 am to seal the premises for building violations.

An official said the parishad had constructed two rooms illegally and also carried out construction on the track of a children’s toy train, which was discontinued in 2006. The official claimed the area had been encroached upon.

The police personnel asked the doctors and patients at the centre to leave the premises, following which Estate Office officials locked it.

On receiving information, the Mayor reached the scene and tried to stop the officials from going ahead with the sealing process. He was joined by BJP general secretary Ramvir Bhatti and other leaders, who opposed the move of the Estate Office.

The Mayor contended poor and needy patients were receiving treatment and medical services at affordable price at the facility, hence it should not be sealed. However, the police refused to listen to the argument, prompting the Mayor along with Bhatti to stage a sit-in inside the centre.

The dharna was lifted after an assurance by the Deputy Commissioner around 11.15 am. The Estate Office team later unlocked the centre. The doctors were subsequently allowed to enter the premises and offer treatment to patients and conduct diagnostic tests. A large number of patients were present when the UT team arrived at the centre.

The facility is equipped with a pathological laboratory, a cardiac centre offering investigation and consultancy, an ultrasound machine, a CT scan machine, a digital X-ray centre, an MRI machine, a dental care centre and an eye centre with facilities for treatment and surgical intervention.

The parishad, a non-governmental organisation, is associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Two rooms Built illegally

Officials said two rooms had been built illegally and construction carried out on track of toy train. The area had been encroached upon, they said.

Gupta trustee of parishad

The diagnostic centre is run by Bharat Vikas Parishad, an NGO linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Mayor Anup Gupta is a trustee of the parishad. The facility is equipped with a path lab, a cardiac centre, an eye centre, a dental care centre, a digital X-ray centre, an ultrasound machine, a CT scan machine and an MRI machine, offering affordable services.