Chandigarh Mayor proposes 8 more staff for his assistance

Chandigarh, March 14
Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor has proposed to have four data entry operators, three clerks and one photographer for assistance in his for routine work and “Mayor Apke Dwar” campaign.
The agenda will be tabled in the MC House meeting on Friday. BJP councillor Kanwarjit Singh Rana has criticised the move.
“There is already staff for the Mayor’s assistance in his office. It will add financial burden on the MC.”
The Mayor said it was required as he has to listen to problems of people.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court issues notice to SBI, says electoral bond numbers not disclosed
Directs its registrar (judicial) to ensure that the data fil...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Class 12 girl dies after falling off 18th-floor flat in Noida Extension, she was watering plants in the balcony
When alerted about the incident, a local police team rushed ...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them