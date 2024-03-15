Chandigarh Mayor proposes 8 more staff for his assistance

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor has proposed to have four data entry operators, three clerks and one photographer for assistance in his for routine work and “Mayor Apke Dwar” campaign.

The agenda will be tabled in the MC House meeting on Friday. BJP councillor Kanwarjit Singh Rana has criticised the move.

“There is already staff for the Mayor’s assistance in his office. It will add financial burden on the MC.”

The Mayor said it was required as he has to listen to problems of people.

