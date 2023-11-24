Mayor raids Panchkula MC office, suspends 2 absentee staffers

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 23

Two employees were suspended and 20 others issued show-cause notice after they were found missing at their seats when Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal inspected the Municipal Corporation (MC) office in Sector 4 here today.

The inspection was carried out between 2.30 pm and 3 pm. The Mayor found 22 out of 75 employees absent. He visited the tax, encroachment removal, town planning and building branches in the office.

Goyal directed MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta to suspend two of the absent employees and issued show-cause notice to the rest of them.

Instructions were also given to replace Sushil Kumar, an official of the encroachment removal branch.

Goyal said employees engaged for public-dealing works would have to perform their duty on Saturdays since most of people in Panchkula were employed and worked in government offices. In such a situation, if the employees were not on duty, residents with a holiday on Saturday faced a lot of trouble in getting their works done.

The Mayor said he would again conduct surprise inspection and strict action would be taken against the negligent employees.

